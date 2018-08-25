Home States Kerala

Adalats to be held in Sept to distribute documents

The Chief Minister asked people not to dispose of waste in public places. Local self-government bodies have been asked to find separate vacant plots where people can dump mud and e-wastes.

Published: 25th August 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Chief Minister asked people not to dispose of waste in public places. Local self-government bodies have been asked to find separate vacant plots where people can dump mud and e-wastes. Clean Kerala Company, formed under the LSG Department, will dispose of the e-waste thus collected.  

The Chief Minister said the government will open common centres where people will be able to get copies of their lost documents - from land documents to ration cards.The State IT department is preparing a software for this. Victims’ details including biometric information will be used to retrieve documents.  
Adalats will be held in different parts of the state in September first week to distribute the documents. The first such adalat will be held in a selected panchayat ward on August 30.

Besides the moratorium on agricultural loans, the State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBC) has agreed to provide one-year moratorium on home loans. New loans will be sanctioned without charging any margin money. Additional loan up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh will be given to repair damaged houses without margin money.Moratorium ranging from 12 to 18 months has been announced for loans to small-scale industries and small-scale traders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat