Adalats to be held in Sept to distribute documents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Chief Minister asked people not to dispose of waste in public places. Local self-government bodies have been asked to find separate vacant plots where people can dump mud and e-wastes. Clean Kerala Company, formed under the LSG Department, will dispose of the e-waste thus collected.

The Chief Minister said the government will open common centres where people will be able to get copies of their lost documents - from land documents to ration cards.The State IT department is preparing a software for this. Victims’ details including biometric information will be used to retrieve documents.

Adalats will be held in different parts of the state in September first week to distribute the documents. The first such adalat will be held in a selected panchayat ward on August 30.

Besides the moratorium on agricultural loans, the State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBC) has agreed to provide one-year moratorium on home loans. New loans will be sanctioned without charging any margin money. Additional loan up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh will be given to repair damaged houses without margin money.Moratorium ranging from 12 to 18 months has been announced for loans to small-scale industries and small-scale traders.