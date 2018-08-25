Army to build two Bailey bridges over the Pampa river

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:The Army will construct two Bailey bridges over river Pampa, which changed course following the recent flood.This was announced by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran after a review meeting held here on the preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage season. The meeting was attended by various government departments and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The meeting also decided to press for eco-friendly construction on the banks of the Pampa and de-silting of Pampa-Triveni.

The minister said the Army engineering wing will construct the bridges before September 15, when the Sabarimala temple opens for the monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Kanni.The Army will construct the bridges in consultation with TDB and police, the minister said.The Irrigation Department will take immediate steps to remove the silt and sand deposited at the foothills of Sabarimala when Pampa changed course.

The department will also inspect the strength of the bridges, including the foot overbridge at Pampa-Triveni, he said.In the long-term, the Tourism Department will construct two new bridges at Pampa from the funds already allocated, the minister said.

Surendran said the Water Authority will ensure potable water supply either by repairing the damaged equipment or installing new ones before the pilgrimage season begins. Bathing ghat and resting place for pilgrims will also be reconstructed.Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar presided over the meeting. Anto Antony MP, Raju Abraham MLA and Devaswom Secretary Jyothilal attended the meeting.

Repair of roads

The PWD will complete the maintenance of all important Sabarimala roads before the start of the pilgrimage season. The department has already begun the construction of the damaged retaining walls.

Eco-friendly construction

The Minister said a decision has been taken to ban the construction of concrete buildings on the banks of Pampa. The annadanam complex and the hotel complex buildings at Pampa, which suffered damage in the flood, will be reconstructed after a technical study. To restore electricity supply, KSEB will install new poles on both sides of the river soon, the minister said.