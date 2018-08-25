‘Heavy jerk may have caused fatal fall of Mar Athanasios’

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI:The police suspect Malankara Orthodox Church Metropolitan Thomas Mar Athanasios fell from the train following a heavy jerk at the track intersection point routing trains to Ernakulam Junction and Kottayam after passing Ernakulam North near Pullepady in Kochi. They are also checking whether another train ran over him as his left leg was found separated from the body and was spotted on another track.

As per the information provided from Railway authorities and the police, Mar Athanasios travelling in Rajdhani Express made a call to his secretary informing him about the train’s arrival when it crossed Aluva station between 3.45 am and 4 am.

The train passed Ernakulam North (non-stoppage) at 4.12 am through the second track used by trains operating from the north. The train arrived at Ernakulam Junction at 4.20 am. The body was found at around 4.45 am - 5 am at the intersection between second and first track near Pullepady Railway Overbridge (ROB).

“The deceased was standing at the right door of the AC 3-tier compartment. The possibility is there was a heavy jerk when the train crossed the intersection. Since Rajdhani Express did not stop at Ernakulam North, its speed is supposed to be fast. At the time Mar Athanasios lost his balance and fell off the train. For an 80-year-old, it would be difficult to withstand the heavy jerk,” a police officer at the accident spot told Express.

The left leg was separated from the body and found on another track. “Only after postmortem, can we confirm how the death took place. Whether any train coming from the opposite side ran over him cannot be confirmed. Usually, the first track is also used by goods trains,” ACP K Lalji said.

No other passenger in the compartment in which Mar Athanasios was travelling reported the accident when the train reached Ernakulam Junction. Mar Athanasios’ secretary, who was waiting at Ernakulam Junction to receive him, alerted the authorities when the prelate was not found.The body was spotted in the ensuing search.

‘We thought it was a woman’s body’

Johny, an elderly residing close to the railway track near Pullepady, was one among the first to spot the body of Thomas Mar Athanasios on Friday early morning. He said he first thought the deceased was a female, but only after reaching the track, the body could be properly identified.

“Around 5 am, our dog was barking continuously. Usually, drunkards passing through the area pelt stones at our dog. When I opened the window, I found a few persons standing on the track. I came out and checked the spot. From the dress, we were sure the deceased was a Christian priest. The leg was found separated on another track. His ecclesiastical chain was lying on another side,” he said.

Soon, an ambulance arrived and the body was shifted.

Funeral tomorrow

Chengannur: The funeral of Thomas Mar Athanasios will be conducted at the Dayara of Orthodox Church at Othera on Sunday after the funeral procession from Chengannur. He managed the Dayara for the last 30 years. He had built a tomb for himself at the left side of the Chappel of the Dayara.