Huawei provides free service to damaged smartphones of Kerala flood victims

Published: 25th August 2018 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | File / AP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI:  Huawei Consumer Business Group, India lent a helping hand to Kerala flood victims by providing free-of-cost repair servicing to its smartphones, directly damaged by waterlogging.

In order to ensure the availability of services in every part of the city, the company has activated the technical team across all operational authorised and exclusive service centres in Kerala, to avoid any delay.

Mr Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India said they have deployed their customer service team in full action to support customers affected by Kerala floods.

''We will be providing free of cost service to Huawei smartphones damaged due to water logging.

With support pouring in from everywhere, we are confident that Kerala will soon recover from this disaster," he said.

Customers with damaged products can contact on Huawei's toll free no -1800-209-6555 to arrange for a repair service.

The free repair services will continue till August 31 and are available for all Huawei customers in Kerala, according to a statement here on Saturday.

 

