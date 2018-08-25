Home States Kerala

In Pathalam, misfortune knocked on people’s doors thrice

For Pathalam residents, the last one month has been unforgettable as they were shifted thrice to various relief camps due to floods.

Published: 25th August 2018 06:08 AM

Subramanium from Tamil Nadu in front of a damaged house at Pathalam in Kochi on Friday; (right) a boy sleeping on a plastic sack after the furniture at his house got washed away in the flood | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

ELOOR: For Pathalam residents, the last one month has been unforgettable as they were shifted thrice to various relief camps due to floods.

Sixty-four-year-old Subramanium, who has been staying in Panchayat Colony for the last 24 years, has never seen this kind of flood before. “In early July, the water level increased at Periyar and we were forced to move to the relief camp. Again in the first week of this month, we were shifted to a relief camp following flood. But on that occasion, the damages were insignificant. The flood that hit our place last week was most intense that I have ever witnessed in my lifetime. Our entire house was submerged and fully damaged. Televisions, refrigerator, clothes, documents, furniture have been damaged beyond repair,” he said.

For 75-year-old Aviamma, it was a miraculous survival. Unable to walk properly due to the infirmities of age, she was rescued when water was at waist level. “Before we went to sleep, the water did not enter inside my house and we were expecting it go down soon. But in the morning, the water was at my waist level. Luckily someone came to the help. They lifted me to the rescue home,” she said.
However, her trouble continued as she was shifted again by afternoon. “By afternoon, the water starting entering the relief camp at Pathalam school. There were around 300 families there. All of us were shifted to a school in Kalamassery. Only on Monday we returned to Pathalam school. We cannot go home as there is nothing left. My house has collapsed. We are poor people and reconstructing the house is not possible for us,” she said.

The people staying at the relief camp are worried whether authorities will close down the camp soon.
 “If the camp is closed, we have to sleep at the roadside. We hope the government will help in constructing the house. Some of the organisations have promised help. One organisation came here on Monday promising us to help in re-building our houses. But they did not come back,” Subramanium said.
An Anganvadi at Panchayat colony lost everything including grains. Mini VV, who runs the Anganvadi, said only a few toys can be used.

“A toy was hanging at the ceiling fan when we opened Anganvadi on Monday morning. All the grains stocked for providing meals for the children were lost. The government has to replace the damaged items,” she said.

