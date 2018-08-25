Kerala Flood: State government seeks more rice allocation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has again approached the centre for more free rice and pulse allocations to meet the requirements of the flood-affected still put up at relief camps.



Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman has written to Union Minister of Public Distribution requesting an additional allotment of 60,455 metric tonnes of rice at 15 kg per person per month and 12091 MT of pulses at three kg per person per month for the next three months to meet the demand. The minister has pointed out that the allotment should be free of cost as ‘’the state government is not in a state to bear an additional burden at this stage.’’

In his letter, he pointed out that 13,43,447 individuals were present in 3527 camps. These are people who have lost their houses, shops, cattle and all other means of livelihood. It is the government’s responsibility to support them and help them regain normal life. To achieve this end, they have to be provided food for at least the coming three months, Thilothaman said.

Earlier this week, central food grain allocation to the state had run into controversy after the centre demanded payment for it. The centre had sanctioned 89,540 metric tonnes of rice to the state following a state government plea, but the state was required to pay which meant that it would have had to shell out approximately Rs 233 crore. After it snowballed into a controversy Paswan had said that no payment would be demanded.

CPM flays Centre for not giving free rice

T’Puram: The CPM has registered its strong protest against the Union government for its position in the free ration to the flood victims. The state had asked the Centre for 11.18 lakh metric tonnes of rice free of cost. A memorandum was also submitted in this regard. However, the Centre sanctioned only 89.540 metric tonnes and asked Kerala to pay a price of Rs 25 per kg. Going by this the state will have to pay more than Rs 223 crore. Usually Centre gives rice at a subsidised rate of Rs 3 per kg, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Kodiyeri pointed out that the state government has decided to give free kit with 22 essential items including five kgs of rice to the flood-affected. The rice stored at FCI and Civil Supplies godowns has got damaged in the floods.