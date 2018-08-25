Home States Kerala

Kerala Flood: State government seeks more rice allocation

The minister said the allotment should be free of cost as the state government is not in a state to bear an additional burden

Published: 25th August 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has again approached the centre for more free rice and pulse allocations to meet the requirements of the flood-affected still put up at relief camps.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman has written to Union Minister of Public Distribution requesting an additional allotment of 60,455 metric tonnes of rice at 15 kg per person per month and 12091 MT of pulses at three kg per person per month for the next three months to meet the demand. The minister has pointed out that the allotment should be free of cost as ‘’the state government is not in a state to bear an additional burden at this stage.’’

In his letter, he pointed out that 13,43,447 individuals were present in 3527 camps. These are people who have lost their houses, shops, cattle and all other means of livelihood. It is the government’s responsibility to support them and help them regain normal life. To achieve this end, they have to be provided food for at least the coming three months, Thilothaman said.

Earlier this week, central food grain allocation to the state had run into controversy after the centre demanded payment for it. The centre had sanctioned 89,540 metric tonnes of rice to the state following a state government plea, but the state was required to pay which meant that it would have had to shell out approximately Rs 233 crore. After it snowballed into a controversy Paswan had said that no payment would be demanded.

CPM flays Centre for not giving free rice

T’Puram: The CPM has registered its strong protest against the Union government for its position in the free ration to the flood victims.  The state had asked the Centre for 11.18 lakh metric tonnes of rice free of cost. A memorandum was also submitted in this regard. However, the Centre sanctioned only 89.540 metric tonnes and asked Kerala to pay a price of Rs 25 per kg. Going by this the state will have to pay more than Rs 223 crore. Usually Centre gives rice at a subsidised rate of Rs 3 per kg, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.  Kodiyeri pointed out that the state government has decided to give free kit with 22 essential items including five kgs of rice to the flood-affected. The rice stored at FCI and Civil Supplies godowns has got damaged in the floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat