Kerala floods: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan on a mission to clean schools before reopening

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is on a mission to clean the schools that have been damaged in the floods before the reopening on Wednesday. SSA volunteers in various districts have been deployed at the affected places and the cleaning process are being carried out jointly with various voluntary organisations. The cleaning works began on Thursday.

As per the statistics available with SSA, Alappuzha district has the most number of damaged schools (302), followed by Ernakulam district (128). According to a senior SSA officer, schools in Veliyanda, Mankombu, Thalavadi in Alappuzha district are still waterlogged.

SSA volunteers have been directed to clean and restore the classrooms. A major challenge is removing the garbage deposited on the school premises and in wells. The officer said the service of more volunteers will be ensured to clean the schools. The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will also conduct awareness classes for parents to ensure their participation in cleaning process.

The flood, which hit across the state, has compounded the worry of children who have lost their textbooks and study materials in the raging water. Children and parents have already raised apprehensions about getting sufficient working days in this academic year before the public examination in March next year.

Flood-hit schools

Alappuzha-302

Ernakulam-128

Pathanamthitta-78

Thrissur-72

Malappuram-51

Kottayam-9

Idukki-11