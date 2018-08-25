Kerala government shifts focus to rehabilitation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With people at relief camps returning home, the focus will now be on the rehabilitation work, said Industries Minister A C Moideen at a meeting held at Kanayannur panchayat on Friday. He directed the panchayat officers to find alternative housing facilities for those whose houses have been destroyed.

“When schools reopen after Onam holidays, people staying at camps in these institutions will have no place to go. So, alternative facilities have to be identified for shifting these people,” he said.

He also asked the authorities concerned to initiate steps for waste disposal, in association with the panchayats. “Cleaning operations are on with the help of NGOs and the public. The work on restoring power supply is also on,” he said.

He said around 1 lakh kits, comprising 5 kg rice and other essential items, will be distributed to those who have returned to their homes in the district. “Carcasses of animals, waste materials like damaged clothes and the filth removed from the houses will be immediately disposed of in a scientific way,” he said.

The minister also directed the panchayat officers to collect and store electronic and plastic waste.