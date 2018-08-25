Leaders mourn Athanasios’ demise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Leaders mourned the demise of Thomas Mar Athanasios. An epitome of simplicity, love and fraternity, Metropolitan Thomas Mar Athanasios’ contributions have been significant in the uplift of society, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.The contribution of the Metropolitan in education, cultural and social fronts has been phenomenal, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said.