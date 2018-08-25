No ambiguity about UAE aid: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said he was hopeful the country would receive the Rs 700 crore assistance from the UAE government for Kerala’s flood relief activities.

“There is no ambiguity about the UAE offer. The UAE ruler told this to our Prime Minister. Both of them announced this to the world. I hope the assistance will be received,” he said.

Pinarayi said NRK businessman Yusuff Ali M A had told him about the UAE aid. “Yusuff Ali had called on the UAE ruler to convey Bakrid greetings. The ruler told him that he had spoken to the Indian PM about providing $100 million assistance,” Pinarayi said. “When Yusuff Ali told me this, I asked whether this could be announced publicly. He said yes,” Pinarayi said.