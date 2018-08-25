Home States Kerala

No ambiguity about UAE aid: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said he was hopeful the country would receive the Rs 700 crore assistance from the UAE government for Kerala’s flood relief activities.

Published: 25th August 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said he was hopeful the country would receive the Rs 700 crore assistance from the UAE government for Kerala’s flood relief activities.

“There is no ambiguity about the UAE offer. The UAE ruler told this to our Prime Minister. Both of them announced this to the world. I hope the assistance will be received,” he said.

Pinarayi said NRK businessman Yusuff Ali M A had told him about the UAE aid. “Yusuff Ali had called on the UAE ruler to convey Bakrid greetings. The ruler told him that he had spoken to the Indian PM about providing $100 million assistance,” Pinarayi said. “When Yusuff Ali told me this, I asked whether this could be announced publicly. He said yes,” Pinarayi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat