No work: Deluge leaves Kerala's migrant workers in limbo

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

PATHALAM: The workers from other states, on whom Kerala relies for most of its labour needs, have taken a hard hit from the flood and are unsure of where they stand when it comes to relief and compensation measures. Left without any work for the past couple of weeks, neither can they sustain themselves here, nor do they have the money for train tickets to get back home.

On visiting a small colony consisting of 14 families staying in Pathalam, Express found that other they have nothing, apart from the spare clothes dress provided by the relief camp. Most of the migrant workers and their families live in small shelters which were completely washed off.

The situation of labour camps in and across the industrial belt of Ernakulam district is similarly pitiful. Ayan Perumal, a 51-year-old native of Dindigul, lives in a one-room rented shelter with his wife and child. “The water engulfed the entire shelter. We have no other place to go. Everything inside the house is lost. We can barely continue living here and we can’t go to Tamil Nadu. All I have is `90 now. How can I shift my family back home for that amount?” he asked.

Kamal, hailing from Delhi, collects plastic waste from houses. He has lived in Pathalam with his wife and daughter for more than a decade. He fears that since he is not from Kerala, the authorities will not provide any support. “The place was flooded thrice this year, but not on a single occasion have any officials visited or listened to our plight. We don’t have a permanent house so the government will not provide any support. We don’t know whom to approach and how to get financial or other support,” he said.

Mohammed Aslam, hailing from Kolkata, has lost everything. Even three days after the flood water has receded, electricity has not been restored in the house he lives in with his family in Pathalam. “My children go to a nearby school. I have to earn at least `400 a day to be able to feed my family. The monthly rent for my house is `3,000. Even after having no work for the past three weeks due to the flood, the owner is demanding rent before September 1. Till the relief camp functions, we will get food and water, but after that where we will go?” he asked.