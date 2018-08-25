Onam events to cheer up displaced across Kerala

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Some have lost their dear ones, some their homes and some their household goods and valuable documents. Despite the most challenging times they are going through, they are all geared up to cheer themselves up for Onam at hundreds of relief camps across the state on Saturday.

To bring back lost smiles, volunteers will organise various programmes and sadya on Thiruvonam. At St Mary's High School, Vaikom, the coordinators and volunteers will prepare a sadya (the traditional feast) for more than 1,000 people at the camp. "We will be making all the arrangements at the camp. We have brought vegetables and rice for preparing the food on Saturday. It is a joint effort from people in the camp. Children are eagerly waiting to participate in the programmes," said Syam Lal, a volunteer.

"Forgetting all their miseries at least for a few hours is very essential for people. Children will be the most affected. By involving themselves in preparing the sadya together, it will be a different Onam for them," said Akhilesh, a volunteer at the relief camps in Kottayam. "We will not let Onam go to waste," said Sany Sebastian, a volunteer at St Albert's College Camp at Kochi.