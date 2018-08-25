Paddy sector in doldrums after Kerala floods

Home States Kerala

KOCHI:The old adage of one step forward, two steps back, seems to be haunting the paddy sector in the state. The state that made a significant leap in paddy production in the past couple of years suffered two back-to-back jolts with the latest flood damaging around 26,601 hectares of paddy in Kerala.

The climate change - mainly drought and subsequent water scarcity - had affected 74,420 hectares cropped area, chiefly paddy, vegetable, banana, coconut and pepper in the past two fiscals, incurring a loss of Rs 1,256 crore. And the state suffered another setback when the department was preparing to raise its paddy acreage to the magical figure of 3 lakh hectares in a phased manner.  

The damage to 26,601 hectares paddy in the state in the initial analysis is expected to affect the paddy production in a big way. As per the statistics available with the Economics and Statistics Department, the state had 1.71 lakh hectares of arable paddy fields in 2016-17 with an annual production of 4.36 lakh tonnes, which rose to 2.20 lakhs hectare paddy field in 2017-18 with an annual production of 6.17 lakh tonnes.

Though the state has been making a marked increase in production and area under acreage, climate change has been giving a tough time to the agriculture sector, especially paddy. Further, the flood hit the state even when it was preparing to hold around 10,000 hectares of Iruppu Krishi (two crops in a season) in the Kole lands of central Kerala. A senior officer with the Agriculture Department said the flood has damaged paddy chiefly in Alappuzha and Palakkad districts. Further, the flood has literally delayed the preparations of the farmers to hold Iruppu Krishi in central Kerala.  

U Jaikumaran, professor and head, Agriculture Research Station, Mannuthy, said “The Kerala Agriculture University was moving ahead with a project of holding Iruppu Krishi in 10,000 hectares of Kole lands. The rain has literally upset the preparations as the Kole fields are now filled with flood water. However, we are pinning hopes to hold two crops in the current season although the flooding may delay the first crop by a couple of weeks,” he added.

