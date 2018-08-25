Stand by us in these testing times, writes Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan By

Express News Service

Unprecedented downpour and floods in Kerala have resulted in heavy loss of life, immeasurable misery and devastation. The calamity with its hitherto unheard of dimensions relegated our state and its people to a pitiable plight. A vast area of the state still remains submerged in flood waters. As of now, 372 lives have been lost since the onset of monsoon. Over 26,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed. Crops spread over 40,000 hectares have been lost.

We have lost more than 2 lakh poultry and at least 46,000 milch animals. Floods have washed away many multi-storeyed buildings, shops and commercial establishments. Several roads in the state have been severely damaged, with some roads being completely washed away.Bridges have collapsed and telephone network and electricity lines damaged. The power sector has suffered losses of around Rs 750 crore. The water sector’s losses are close to Rs 900 crore. The preliminary assessment of losses comes to around Rs 20,000 crore.

The actuals will go up when the final assessment is made. The size of the loss is equal to the size of the annual plan the state has chalked out for 2018-2019. Kerala on its own will not be in a position to mobilise the required resources to bridge the gap, reclaim and rebuild. Since the state is densely populated and the entire state is having an infrastructural network, the loss suffered by the state is huge. Against this backdrop, Kerala requires a different yardstick.

Torrential rain has forced temporary closure of the Kochi airport and train services had to be put on hold. More than 300 landslides have occurred, resulting in hills being razed in several places. Our major rivers, Bharathapuzha, Periyar, Chalakkudy and Pamba, have altered course in several places. Several parts of the state had been cut off and remained as stranded islands, inaccessible by road or water transport, for days together.

Despite such adverse situations, the people of Kerala came together behind the state government which ensured people are evacuated and rehabilitated properly in relief camps. There are over 4,000 relief camps which house nearly 14 lakh people, most of whom have been brought to safety as part of the rescue operation which is almost over.

The massive rescue operation was coordinated by the state together with the Central Government. Our own Police and Fire Force were deployed in the affected areas. Alongside, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and NDRF did a great job in coordination with the state authorities. Elected representatives, volunteers and fishermen actively participated.

Ministers and Collectors are coordinating relief efforts at the district level. The youth chipped in with their selfless service setting a high bar for disaster management situations in future. A wide range of people, from the fisher folk to the well trained defence commandos, did exemplary work in saving lives. It is for the first time such a massive rescue operation of this magnitude is being conducted anywhere in India.

Since August 9, the CMO, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and State Control Cell were working round the clock, monitoring the situation and coordinating various rescue efforts. We have to adopt a two-pronged strategy comprising on the one hand reclamation of the submerged lands and on the other restoration of whatever infrastructure facilities we had there. No less important is the task of bringing life back to normal. Transcending all barriers, the people of Kerala are joining hands for this effort.

We will have to run the camps at least for three or four weeks. We have to cleanse the houses affected by the flood. Local authorities have been directed to help the families in cleansing efforts. Health authorities are taking precaution to ensure there will not be any epidemic breakout. We are making use of all public sector institutions such as TCCL, KSDP etc for creating a healthy environment in the affected areas.

Noble minds from all over the world are coming to help us. The Centre has released Rs 100 crore for immediate relief. The Prime Minister, immediately after his aerial survey, announced Rs 500 crore will be made available to the state in addition to the amount announced earlier. We are thankful to the foreign countries ranging from the UAE to Qatar who have come forward with their promise of assistance.

Kerala is facing its biggest calamity in 100 years. I know pretty well all who have a concern towards our state will come in a big way to our aid. Help from all around the world will go a long way in our efforts to overcome this calamity.

I take this opportunity to express the sincere gratitude of the people of Kerala to all who have been kind enough to stand by us during these testing times.