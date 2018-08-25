UAE aid: BJP flays CPM for spreading lies

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The BJP has accused CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan of spreading lies that the UAE had agreed to provide Rs 720 crore worth of flood relief assistance to the state.

BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai told reporters here on Friday that the UAE Ambassador’s clarification that no such assistance has been declared has blown the lid off the CPM’s lies.“When the people of the state are in acute distress, Kodiyeri is trying to derive political mileage. He should apologise for spreading such Himalayan lies,” Sreedharan Pillai said.

If the state needs foreign assistance, there is a process as per law to claim it by taking up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs. The BJP chief also termed the floods as a disaster which the state ‘begged for’ due to its prolonged indecision on opening the dams and finally opening them without giving prior warning.

The BJP state unit has also demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPM for the ‘misinformation campaign’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government had done nothing for flood relief.

He said Union Minister of state for Home Kiren Rijiju rushed to the state when the monsoon rains first wreaked havoc. This was followed by the visit of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister who provided assistance and pledged further support.

Sreedharan Pilliai said the Centre will carry out Rs 15,000 crore worth of flood relief in the state. However, most of the assistance will be in kind and not in cash due to the state’s dubious track record in spending money provided by the Centre for disaster relief in the past.