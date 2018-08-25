Uthrada Kizhi donated to CMDRF

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:Saumyavathi Thampuratti, a member of the erstwhile Cochin royal family, donated the ceremonial Uthrada Kizhi to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund on Friday to help those affected by the devastating flood. She received only a `1 coin from the token amount of `1,001 and the rest was contributed to the relief fund.

Uthrada Kizhi is a token amount provided to members of the erstwhile royal family on the occasion of Uthradam day.The Kizhi was handed over to Thampuratti by MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan along with the Kottayam talhsildar in the presence of her husband A R Raja Raja Varma during a simple function held at Raja Raja Bhavan Kovilakom at Vayaskara Hills near here on Friday.

The tradition dates back to the pre-Independence period when the Maharaja of Kochi presented female members of the royal family with a purse to buy clothes for Onam.