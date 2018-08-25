Woman accused of killing family members found dead in sub jail

By Express News Service

KANNUR:In a tragic end to a murky tale of conspiracy and crime, Soumya, 30, of Pinarayi, the prime accused in the murder of her family members, including her father, mother and her children, was found dead in Kannur sub jail for women prisoners on Friday morning. She was found hanging from a tree in the prison campus around 9.30 am. It was in May Soumya was arrested by the police for allegedly killing her father Padannakkara Vannathamveettil Kunhikkannan, 76, mother Kamala, 68, and her daughter Aishwarya, 9, by poisoning them by mixing toxic chemicals in their food.

Though the death of her daughter Keerthana under similar circumstances too was suspected to be her handiwork, she denied it vehemently during the police interrogation. Soumya had confessed to the police it was she who committed the three murders to make way for her free living.