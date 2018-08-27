A director with a flair for comedy

Home States Kerala

Following the success of Ramjirao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar and movies like Mimics Parade, the Malayalam cinema during the early half of 1990s saw some low-budget comedy flicks.

By Shibu B S
KOCHI: Following the success of Ramjirao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar and movies like Mimics Parade, the Malayalam cinema during the early half of 1990s saw some low-budget comedy flicks. Interestingly, most of those movies were a commercial success. It also saw some key mimicry artists entering Mollywood mainstream along with the comedy wave.

Director K K Haridas was one of the directors who successfully tapped the commercial potential of comedy flicks. He used to complete shooting in a short period by utilising the available dates of the artists wisely, thereby ensuring a minimum guarantee to the producer.

“I still remember the shoot of my first film Sudinam. Haridas was supposed to be the associate director. However, he was not able to attend the shoot during the initial days as he was busy with Viji Thampy’s Janam. Later, he joined the sets of Sudinam and worked along with Lal Jose,” remembers director Nizar.

