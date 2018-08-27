Director Haridas passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Director K K Haridas, the maker of some of the notable comedy flicks in Malayalam during the 1990s, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest. He was 52.

Haridas was admitted to the hospital after feeling breathlessness. He died at 11.30 am. He is survived by wife Anitha and children Haritha and Suryadas. The body was later kept at his home near Vazhakkala for the public to pay homage. The cremation will be held at Edappally crematorium on Monday at 10 am.

Haridas, who began his career with the Jayaram starrer Vadhu Doctoranu in 1994, has directed 15 movies in Malayalam. The 2012 movie Josettante Hero with Anoop Menon in the lead role was his last directorial venture in Malayalam.

Haridas was born to Kunju Kunju and Sarojini at Mailapra in Pathanamthitta district. He entered the film industry with the help of his brother-in-law and famous music director Kannur Rajan. He was an assistant director to various directors, including Raju Mahendra, T S Mohanan, Thampi Kannamthanam, Viji Thampy and Rajasenan. He also assisted Nizar when the latter became an independent director through Sudinam.

Haridas became an independent director through Vadhu Doctoranu. The movie, with Jayaram and Nadiya Moidu in the lead, was a commercial success.