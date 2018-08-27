Kerala to launch app to evaluate damage caused by flood

By ANI

ERNAKULAM: Kerala will soon launch a mobile application to estimate the damages that were caused by the devastating floods in the state and will accordingly compensate individuals, the District Magistrate of Ernakulam said.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Y. Safirulla said, "There is a planned structure that will evaluate the losses faced by all families. It will be completely transparent. The data will be shared with the public. Even independent bodies can access that data so that they can help individuals or specific areas."

Safirulla said that the application will be launched within a week. The application will account for all losses that have been faced by a family during the floods, such as damage to shops, livestock, homes, etc.

Speaking about the benefits of the application, Safirulla said, "It will make data collection very fast and transparent. Duplication can be avoided and there are also instances where many people do not get anything. Those situations can be avoided. Everyone in every panchayat, every ward can look up their names and see how much they are liable to get on the app."

Safirulla further stated that the people returning home from the relief camps were being handed a relief kit with food items, like rice, dal, sugar, oils, etc along with basic commodities like soap, toothbrush, etc to help with the transition of returning to their homes.

He also informed that the Cochin airport will reopen on August 29. "Closure of International airport has affected air traffic, especially the movement of International tourists. For now, medium-sized flight are operating from the Southern Naval Command's naval airport," Safirulla said.

Kerala has recently faced the worst floods in over a century that claimed over 300 lives, displaced lakhs and crippled the infrastructure.