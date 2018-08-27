Home States Kerala

More aid to follow, PM Modi assures Governor

The PM also told the Governor he expected the state government to submit an additional memorandum on the damage caused by the second spell of floods in the state once the rescue efforts are over.

P Sathasivam met Narendra Modi in New Delhi to brief him on the flood-related operations.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has informed Governor P Sathasivam the Rs 600 crore released by the Centre to flood-hit Kerala is advance assistance and additional funds will be released from the National Disaster Response Fund as per laid-down procedure.

Sathasivam met Modi in New Delhi on Saturday to brief him on the flood-related operations in the state.

The PM has “highlighted that to help the state, `600 crore was released by the Centre in advance pending assessment by the  Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) and the high-level committee, considering the possible delay in preparing and submitting the additional memorandum. He also said this was in addition to the Rs 562.45 crore already made available in the State Disaster Response Fund of the state,’’ Sathasivam said.

Besides financial aid, the Centre has rushed emergency food, water, medicines and other essential supplies including food grain. Normal rules and procedure were set aside in view of the emergency nature of the state’s requirement, Modi said.

The Centre had launched massive rescue and relief operations by pressing into service 40 helicopters, 31 aircraft, 182 teams for rescue, 18 defence forces medical teams, 58 teams of NDRF, seven companies of CAPF, Navy and Coast Guard ships and over 500 boats with necessary rescue equipment.

