Revenue Department announces steps to check diversion of relief materials

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following reports of relief materials meant for flood-affected people being embezzled from camps, the Revenue Department has announced a slew of steps to ensure the aid reaches the right hands. A directive by Revenue Secretary P H Kurian has asked respective Collectors to ensure a proper inventory and distribution system is put in place in relief camps. Besides Assistant Land Revenue Commissioner Geetha A has been appointed for the state-level coordination of procurement and distribution of edible and non-edible items.

“Each district should have a nodal officer for coordinating the procurement and distribution of food and non-food items meant for flood victims. While initiating steps for starting adequate collection/distribution centres at their respective districts, the nodal officers have to also ensure such centres maintain a proper stock register,” said the directive.

It also directed the officer in-charge of the relief camp to prepare a list of edible and non-edible items needed and receive the same from the collection/distribution centres, maintaining a separate register for the relief materials accepted from such centres, bringing aid to affected people in interior areas.

Highlighting the need to strictly restrict interference of people, organisations or associations at collection/distribution centres, the directive also asks the Collectors to keep an eye on hoarding.

Sources with the Disaster Management Department said the directive came in the wake of the arrest of two

Revenue officers at Wayanad the other day for the embezzlement of relief materials. The duo was arrested following a complaint alleging the accused S Thomas and M P Dinesh were stopped by residents at a camp in Panamaram while loading materials on a vehicle.

‘Aid and relief materials provided in a timely manner’

T’Puram: Narendra Modi informed the Governor the Centre had provided aid and relief materials in a timely manner and without any reservation to the state. After his visit to Kerala on August 17 and 18, he has been monitoring the situation on a daily basis, he told the Governor. Sathasivam also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to brief him on the law and order situation and more importantly, the pace of the relief measures. Singh has assured the release of additional funds on completion of assessment of damage, the Governor said.