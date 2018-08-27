Home States Kerala

School-based relief camps to be shifted elsewhere

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Revenue officials to shift relief camps functioning in schools to other convenient locations in view of the school reopening on August 29.

Published: 27th August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Revenue officials to shift relief camps functioning in schools to other convenient locations in view of the school reopening on August 29. Buildings can be taken for rent to conduct the camps. Maximum number of school-based camps are in Alappuzha. Schools in flood-hit areas which do not host relief camps should be cleaned up in two days. As on Sunday, there were 1,435 camps housing 4,62,456 persons. A total of 302 deaths were reported in the rain calamities since August 8.

Also Read | Kerala floods: Armed forces wind up rescue operations; medical assistance to continue

The review meeting chaired by the CM on Sunday noted that the cleaning of flood-hit dwellings was progressing well. Over three lakh houses were cleaned so far. Motor pumps are being used for draining out water from inundated areas.

Drinking water kiosks will be set up in affected areas. Steps have been taken to distribute water in containers in the affected areas. Over one lakh sacks of animal feed, each weighing 50 kg, were distributed. The National Dairy Development Board gave 500 tonnes of feed.    

So far, 3.64 lakh carcasses of birds, 3,285 large animals and 14,274 small animals were buried. Haritha Keralam Mission has been asked to take special attention on sanitation activities. Local self-governments should identify vacant plots where the public can dispose of non-biodegradable waste. These should be handed over to the Clean Kerala company later.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Tom Jose, state police chief Loknath Behera, Additional Chief Secretary Home Subrata Biswas, General Administration Secretary Biswanath Sinha, Fire Force chief A Hemachandran, Forest Secretary V Venu, Water Resources Secretary Tinku Biswal, CM’s chief principal secretary Nalini Netto and Principal Secretary V S Senthil. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala relief relief camps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6