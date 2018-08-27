School-based relief camps to be shifted elsewhere

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Revenue officials to shift relief camps functioning in schools to other convenient locations in view of the school reopening on August 29. Buildings can be taken for rent to conduct the camps. Maximum number of school-based camps are in Alappuzha. Schools in flood-hit areas which do not host relief camps should be cleaned up in two days. As on Sunday, there were 1,435 camps housing 4,62,456 persons. A total of 302 deaths were reported in the rain calamities since August 8.

The review meeting chaired by the CM on Sunday noted that the cleaning of flood-hit dwellings was progressing well. Over three lakh houses were cleaned so far. Motor pumps are being used for draining out water from inundated areas.

Drinking water kiosks will be set up in affected areas. Steps have been taken to distribute water in containers in the affected areas. Over one lakh sacks of animal feed, each weighing 50 kg, were distributed. The National Dairy Development Board gave 500 tonnes of feed.

So far, 3.64 lakh carcasses of birds, 3,285 large animals and 14,274 small animals were buried. Haritha Keralam Mission has been asked to take special attention on sanitation activities. Local self-governments should identify vacant plots where the public can dispose of non-biodegradable waste. These should be handed over to the Clean Kerala company later.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Tom Jose, state police chief Loknath Behera, Additional Chief Secretary Home Subrata Biswas, General Administration Secretary Biswanath Sinha, Fire Force chief A Hemachandran, Forest Secretary V Venu, Water Resources Secretary Tinku Biswal, CM’s chief principal secretary Nalini Netto and Principal Secretary V S Senthil.