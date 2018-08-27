Sculptor pays homage to flood rescue heroes

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: As the state slowly comes to terms with the devastation left behind by the deluge, a sculptor is trying to make sure that the selfless act of rescue personnel are not forgotten. Da Vinci Suresh, as he signs his art works, has created a motor-powered sculpture of those who took part in rescue operations. The 10-feet artwork depicts fishermen and army personnel helping Kerala during the time of distress.

Suresh is an expert in creating motor-powered moving pictures, and rents out works like moving elephants and King Kong, which are a regular feature at big festivals.

“This particular piece features a boat, fishermen and a helicopter. I also depicted a fisherman named Jaisal who lied down as a platform for women to enter the boats,” said Suresh, who took five days to finish the artwork.

Suresh creates artworks based on the demand of customers. His popular works include a moving sculpture of the late Kalabhavan Mani and lynching victim Madhu.

“I want the coming generations to know about the flood in Kerala. Through the sculpture, everyone can remember the role played by fishermen and others in rescuing the lives of thousands,” he said. Suresh wishes to display the sculpture in one of the flood-affected areas to serve as a memorial of the dark days.

Hailing from Thiruvalloor, Suresh lives in Kodungallur. While most of Kodungallur was flooded, he contributed his time and savings to the welfare of the affected people.