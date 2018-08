By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: The funeral of Thomas Mar Athanasios was held at the Othara Dayara of the Malankara Orthodox Church on Sunday evening with state honours.

The proceedings were led by Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II Catholica at the Puthenkavu Cathedral and Othara Dayara.

The funeral procession started from Puthenkavu Cathedral after the holy mass at the church. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid the last respect at the Puthenkavu Cathedral along with Saji Cheriyan MLA.