US experts to tour Kerala to study landslide

They will study the deformation caused to civil engineering structures due to the landslides and the impact of the landslide on the foundation of structures. 

Published: 27th August 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:38 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of experts from the National Science Foundation of the US will tour the landslide and flood-ravaged parts of the state to study the devastation caused by the rain that claimed close to 370 lives and rendered lakhs homeless.

Michigan Technological University Associate professor Thomas Oommen and University of Arkansas Professor Ritk Coffman will arrive in the state capital on September 3. They will study the deformation caused to civil engineering structures due to the landslides and the impact of the landslide on the foundation of structures. 

