Bevco donates Rs 30 crore to relief

Bevco had to bear its share of flood damage as 60 of its 267 outlets in the state were directly affected by floods.

Published: 28th August 2018 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Alcohol consumption might be injurious to health, but these days when the state is trying to tide over the devastation caused by the floods, liquor is unlikely to receive as much flak as it did before.  For the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) which has monopoly over liquor sales in Kerala has contributed around Rs 30 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) between August 18 and 24 from its sales.

Bevco to continue donation until November

This was made possible as the cash-rich Bevco set aside 10 per cent of the MRP of the liquor sold towards the fund intended to rebuild Kerala which suffered huge loses due to the incessant rain and subsequent floods.“So far, we have contributed around Rs 30 crore to the CM’s relief fund. We will continue to donate money till November end and are expecting to channelise around Rs 200-Rs 250 crore in this way. On an average, we are diverting 10 per cent of the MRP towards the fund,” said Bevco managing director G Sparjan Kumar.

Bevco’s troubles

While it is in a better shape, Bevco had to bear its share of flood damage as 60 of its 267 outlets in the state were directly affected by floods.Till now, around 16 shops remain shut. Sources said the extent of the damage Bevco suffered is yet to be assessed.

Though no incidents of organised looting was reported from any outlet, flood water damaged the liquor bottles kept in outlets situated in affected areas. Bevco sources said they are now checking whether insurance firms can hedge the loss.

“Though we have insurance cover, it is mainly against fire-related accidents. It remains to be seen whether insurance can be claimed for flood-related damage,” a source told Express.

