Constitute flood relief tribunals to help victims, UDF tells state government

The Opposition UDF on Monday called upon the state government to constitute one or more tribunals to expedite cases involving flood victims.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Opposition UDF on Monday called upon the state government to constitute one or more tribunals to expedite cases involving flood victims. UDF leaders, who were speaking to reporters after the Front’s meet, also presented a paper on how the tribunal should be constituted.

“The government should hold discussions with the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court for constituting a three-member tribunal headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge and comprising experts in medicine or retired civil servants. It can constitute one or more tribunals to immediately settle flood victims’ claims,” the leaders said, adding the tribunal should be based on the model of the Bhopal gas leak tribunal. It also delved into the technical details.

Getting technical

The term ‘flood disaster’ in the tribunal would mean the heavy floods of July and August, 2018. The term ‘flood disaster affected’ would mean people affected by the excessive rains, floods and landslides; those who lost lives, were injured or physically handicapped; those who lost their houses, property, furniture and other materials; those who lost electricity and water supply to their houses.

Notify functions via gazette

The tribunal’s head office and the working conditions of its chairman, members and staff should be detailed via a gazette notification.The tribunal can undertake circuit-sitting based on the comfort of applicants.It will have the power to summon witnesses on the basis of affidavits, can seek documents from government, semi-government departments and individuals. IPC Sections 187,191,192,193 should be applicable in its working.

Orders in 3-6 months
The tribunal should issue orders on a claim within three months of the claim’s registration or, at most, six months of the registration.  It will have the power to sanction interim relief within 15 days after registering a claim request. If any false or forged claims are detected, the tribunal will have the power to fine such applicants.

