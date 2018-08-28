Home States Kerala

Do not insist on school uniforms for kids: Panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:On the eve of the schools reopening after the Onam recess, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday directed the authorities not to insist on children wearing uniforms in the flood-affected areas. The state’s schools are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.
In a statement, the commission also barred disciplinary action against children who failed to  bring notebooks, textbooks or other study materials. At several places, the study materials of the children have been washed away in the floods.

The school authorities and Parent-Teacher Associations should ensure  all the classrooms, toilets and premises ravaged by floods are properly cleaned. Similarly, the Mid-day meal staff should ensure the food served to the children are prepared under hygienic conditions.

The District Collectors, District Child Protection Officers, Education Deputy Directors(DD) and CBSE regional officers should see to it all the schools comply with the instructions.  If any student needs special care or attention, it should be reported immediately to the Child Protection Officers, the communique said.
Earlier, the panel had instructed the authorities to hand over the students, who got separated from their parents in the deluge’s wake,  to the respective Chief Welfare Committees.  

The commission said the children remaining in the camps should be allowed to continue there till the time their houses have been cleaned up.The children and parents in the flood-affected areas are a worried lot as textbooks and study materials were washed away in the torrent.Though the government had earlier announced the Onam examination will get under way on Friday, a final decision in this regard is awaited.

