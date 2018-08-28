Home States Kerala

Government asks fitness certificates from flood-affected schools

The government has ordered all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure the schools ravaged by floods have obtained fitness certificates.

Published: 28th August 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With the schools in the state reopening on Wednesday after Onam holidays, the government has ordered all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure the schools ravaged by floods have obtained fitness certificates.

As per the statistics available with the education department, Alappuzha district has the most number of damaged schools (302), followed by Ernakulam district (128). The schools in Veliyanda, Mankombu, Thalavadi in Alappuzha district are still water-logged. In Pathanamthitta district, 78 schools have been damaged while Thrissur district has 72 schools in dilapidated condition. A total of 51 schools were damaged in Malappuram district while nine schools were damaged in Kottayam district and 11 in Idukki.
According to General Education Secretary A Shahjahan, engineers have already been instructed to make necessary maintenance work on a war-footing before the school re-opening.

“Although the DEO and AEOs concerned have been directed to ensure schools obtain fitness certificates, some schools may not be ready before the classes begin. Many of the schools in Alappuzha districts are still water-logged. The NSS, NCC and SSA volunteers are cleaning the schools to make them ready for functioning before Wednesday. Similarly, cracks formed on the walls are being inspected by the engineers,” Shahjahan told Express.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) said temporary arrangements have been made to shift students from that have been marked ‘unfit’. “Following the floods, many schools have been marked unfit. Some buildings have developed cracks. Such buildings need to be repaired immediately. So the students of such schools have to be shifted to private halls for the time being. The remaining schools are equipped enough to conduct classes as we were also in the cleaning works”, said KSTA General Secretary K C Harikrishnan.

CBSE schools to contribute to CMDRF
Kochi: The Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association has decided to contribute to the CMDRF. Though most of the schools have already participated in the relief activities, the association has decided to contribute a minimum of `100 per student from 1,400 schools, according to association president T P M Ibrahim Khan and general secretary Indira Rajan. The school managements and teachers will also contribute to the relief fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fitness certificates flood affected school Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love