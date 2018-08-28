Governor P Sathasivam donates one month’s salary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s request to the public to donate one month’s salary for post-flood reconstruction has received a huge thumbs-up from various quarters.

Governor P Sathasivam, in fact, was among the first to respond. On Monday, Sathasivam handed over a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh to Chief Secretary Tom Jose as the balance amount towards his contribution of one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The Governor had contributed Rs 1 lakh on August 14.

Sathasivam also appealed to people holding high offices in the state to contribute one month’s salary for rebuilding the state.Other prominent personalities who made similar contributions to the fund included State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh, DGP (Fire and Rescue Service) A Hemachandran and General Education director A Shajahan.

Senior police officers also requested members of the police force to contribute to the fund. Members of the Chief Minister’s personal staff also have contributed their salary.

State requests Governor to urge Centre to accept foreign aid

The other day, Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, had handed over a cheque for Rs 20 crore to the Chief Minister. The contribution was made on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, as the combined contribution of all IAF personnel towards the flood relief fund.

Meanwhile, amid the row over foreign flood aid, the state government requested Governor P Sathasivam to urge the Centre to accept foreign aid including that of the UAE. Chief Secretary Tom Jose made the request when he called on the Governor to brief him on the relief and rehabilitation measures under taken by the state. The CS also conveyed detailed district-wise information about activities being carried out to rebuild Kerala.Not everyone can donate a month’s salary: Chennithala

While he welcomed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s public call for donating one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said not everyone would be able to do so.

“Donating a month’s salary to the fund will be difficult for people who earn less. People who can afford to donate a month’s salary should do it,” he told reporters. Chennithala also sought the setting up of a separate account for the purpose, as the donations received must not be diverted.