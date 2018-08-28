Kerala taxpayers can file Income tax return till September 15

Home States Kerala

The CBDT had earlier extended the 'Due Date' for filing of income tax returns from July 31 to August 31 for all taxpayers across the country.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for taxpayers in Kerala from August 31 to September 15.

"In view of the disruption caused due to severe floods in Kerala, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) hereby further extends the 'Due Date' for furnishing Income Tax Returns from August 31 to September 15 for all income tax assessees in Kerala," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Further, the government is sending a high level delegation led by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by banks and insurance companies in Kerala.

Various relief measures pertaining to re-opening of all submerged, flood affected bank branches and ATMs, exchange of soiled, mutilated, defective currency and extension of loan repayment period have already been initiated by the banks, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said insurance companies have also started processing flood related claims to ensure expeditious settlement. They have established special camp offices, deployed additional surveyors and waived document requirements for speedier claims payment so that quick relief is ensured to the affected people.

The delegation would comprise of senior officers from the central government, CMDs of public sector banks and insurance companies including state-run Agriculture Insurance Co (AIC) and rural development lender NABARD.

