Need Rs 6,000 crore to reconstruct damaged roads, bridges: G Sudhakaran

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran on Monday said the state would need around Rs 6,000 crore to repair the bridges and nearly 14,000 km of roads which were destroyed in the floods. 

PWD Minister G Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

ALAPPUZHA: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran on Monday said the state would need around Rs 6,000 crore to repair the bridges and nearly 14,000 km of roads which were destroyed in the floods. He was speaking at a review meeting held at the collectorate to discuss the rehabilitation of Kuttanad.

“The department has started removing waste from roads and bridges. Direction has been given to repair the roads if they become motorable after the repair. The Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) will repair the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road. KSTP officers have held discussions with the World Bank for the same. The government is also planning to entrust the reconstruction of some other roads with KSTP,” Sudhakaran said.

To speed up  reconstruction process, changes in the guidelines were needed, Sudhakaran said.“Since the tender process is time-consuming, changes are need in it. Discussions on the same will be held with the Finance and other departments,” Sudhakaran said.

AC Road to be made motorable on a war footing  

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the government will take steps to remove water from AC Road on a war footing. “While three high capacity motors are removing water from the road at present, they are not enough. So, more high capacity motors will be purchased. Outer bunds which were destroyed in the floods will be reconstructed soon. Discussions will be held with padasekhra samithis to remove the water,” he said.He said the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will begin pumping to remove water from paddy polders. “Potable water availability is a problem in Kuttanad. So, KWA should take steps to distribute it in the region. The authority will distribute water in tanker lorries. Country boats will be used to distribute potable water in areas lacking road connectivity,” said Isaac, who discussed the matters with KWA secretary Tinku Biswal later.

