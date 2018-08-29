Home States Kerala

Centre should announce special package for Kerala: CPI

The Centre should announce a special reconstruction package for flood-ravaged Kerala, the CPI state executive said on Tuesday.

Published: 29th August 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Centre should announce a special reconstruction package for flood-ravaged Kerala, the CPI state executive said on Tuesday. The Centre should also revise the norms for providing financial assistance to disaster victims who lost their homes and land in the floods, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said, briefing the media on the state executive decisions.

He said his party will hold a national-level workshop in Thiruvanan-thapuram for compiling views and suggestions on ‘reconstructing’ the flood-hit regions of the state. The event will be hosted by the C Achutha Menon Study Centre. The recommendations of the workshop will be handed over to the LDF and the government.

Contribution to CMDRF
CPI ministers, MLAs, MPs and their personal staff will contribute one month’s salary towards the CM’s Distress Relief Fund. The CPI had already contributed Rs 1.10 crore in two installments to the fund.

