Centre to review relief measures undertaken by banks, insurers in flood-hit Kerala tomorrow

The meeting, to be held at Thiruvananthapuram, will review relief measures and rehabilitation efforts in the light of the large-scale devastation caused by the recent floods in the state.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government will hold a meeting with heads of banks and insurance firms tomorrow to review relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken by them in the flood-hit Kerala.

The high-level delegation to Kerala will be led by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan, an official statement said today.

The delegation will comprise of senior officers from the central government including the Additional Secretary, Debashish Panda and Economic Advisor N Srinivasa Rao from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

Chairmen and Managing Directors from public sector banks (PSBs) and insurance companies including Agriculture Insurance and Nabard along with the senior officers from the state government and other concerned agencies would also be present.

The meeting, to be held at Thiruvananthapuram, will review relief measures and rehabilitation efforts in the light of the large-scale devastation caused by the recent floods in the state, the statement said.

Banks, it said, have undertaken various relief measures pertaining to re-opening of all submerged/flood affected branches and ATMs, exchange of soiled or mutilated currency and extension of loan repayment period etc.

Besides, all Insurance Companies have started processing various flood-related claims to ensure expeditious settlement.

They have already established Special Camp Offices, deployed additional Surveyors and waived document requirements etc.

for speedier claims payment so that quick relief is ensured to the affected people, it said.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the due date for filing of income tax return for assessees by 15 days to September 15 in Kerala.

Widespread publicity is being given about various relief measures being undertaken, about setting-up of facilitation centres and appointment of Nodal Officers in the vernacular newspapers/electronic media for ensuring that maximum relief benefits are availed by the affected population, it said.

