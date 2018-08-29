Delhi HC to hear PIL on oxytocin restriction today

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Obstetricians and gynaecologists in the state are keeping their fingers crossed as the Delhi High Court plans to hear the public interest litigation (PIL) against restriction on oxytocin drug on Wednesday. The hearing is significant as the proposed restriction will come into effect on September 1.

The PIL was filed by the All India Drug Action Network. The Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (KFOG) has also impleaded in it.“We are anxious about the hearing as the proposed restriction will come into effect in just two days. Our concern is on the practicality of relying on a sole manufacturer - public sector Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL),” said Dr Presannakumari B, president, KFOG.

However, she welcomed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s recent decision to allow private retail chemists to sell oxytocin.Oxytocin is the recommended first-choice uterotonic drug for the prevention of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), a leading cause of maternal mortality in caesarean sections.

“These are our questions: How could one rely on a sole producer and supplier and how could KAPL cater the drug on a nationwide basis? More than that, what if the drug’s production gets affected due to varying reasons,” said Presannakumari. At the same time, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said the restriction will not affect the maternal health care in the state as the Health Department will ensure constant supply from KAPL. “Price of the drug will go high (once the restriction comes into force). But we will ensure its steady supply from KAPL. But we were concerned that a delay might be there for the private sector healthcare providers in procuring the drug. If that’s the case we might think about sourcing the drug from KAPL for them. But a final call is yet to be taken in this regard,” said the Health Secretary.

The recommended use

