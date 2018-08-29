Flood losses more than estimated: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The loss and damage to the state due to the devastating flood could be more than the earlier estimated Rs 20,000 crore, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

With the rescue operations over, focus is now on rebuilding Kerala anew, he said. Though the state faces an uphill task in reconstructing flood-ravaged areas, the state will overcome its difficulties with the support and unity of the people of Kerala, Pinarayi told reporters after a review meeting here.

The number of people returning home from relief camps has been increasing. As of Tuesday, the number of people in camps across the state has come down to 1.97 lakh people from 53,703 families, he said.

Delay in crediting relief money due to bank holidays: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will transfer the promised immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to victims’ bank accounts. Pinarayi said the delay in transferring was due to bank holidays.Pinarayi said steps will be taken to remove any hurdles to ensure the flood-affected people get their insurance amount for their damaged vehicles and electronic equipment without delay. Chief Secretary Tom Jose will hold a meeting with insurance firms, he said.

The CM said schools will be reopened on Wednesday except in certain places in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts where schools continue to function as relief camps. Pinarayi said the state is thankful to the rescue and relief operations carried out by the Army, Navy and Air Force personnel as well as the paramilitary.The CM asked people to be cautious and take preventive measures against the spread of water-borne diseases after the flood.Pinarayi lauded youngsters for their support of rescue and relief operations. He urged youths to take part in cleaning operations.

The state faces an uphill task in reconstructing flood-ravaged areas, Pinarayi said. He said the major concern for the reconstruction is finance, type of reconstruction and raw materials for the construction. He said the state will be able to overcome the shortage of funds for rebuilding by mobilising own resources and support extended from different quarters.

‘Oppn claims on Ockhi wrong’

Pinarayi rejected Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s allegation that the state had diverted funds received for Ockhi relief for other purposes.He said Chennithala seems to have got the facts and figures wrong regarding fund utilisation. Pinarayi said Rs 107 crore was received in CM’s Distress Relief Fund and Rs 111 crore in State Disaster Relief Fund. Of this the government has spent Rs 116.79 crore and clearance have been given to utilise another Rs 84.90 crore.This means Rs 201.69 crore has already been spent as Ockhi relief.He asked all Malayalees to donate one month’s salary to the CM’s relief fund. He implored Malayalee businessmen to support the state financially and said the government will come out with specific projects for this.