Home States Kerala

Geologists call for study on earthflow

A team of officers from the Geology Department inspected places like Vazhavara, Mavady and Murikkassery where earthflow was reported.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:With the intense burst of rain from August 14 to 18 causing changes in slope stability, leading to hydrogeological instability in certain areas of Idukki district, the Department of Geology has recommended a study by the Geological Survey of India into the complex nature of these events.
The recommendation has been made to ensure the area is safe for construction of houses. With Idukki witnessing a series of landslides and debris flow, the residents who have shifted to relief camps are refusing to return to their houses.

According to Idukki geologist B Ajayakumar, as many as 42 incidents of earthflow have been reported in the district. As a result of continuous rainfall, land became saturated with water and cracks appeared in many parts of the district. The cracks then widened and the earth moved downslope under the pull of gravity. The vertical displacement was around two metres deep. The situation did not worsen as the rain subsided. But a detailed study is needed to ensure the safety of houses in the area, he said.

A team of officers from the Geology Department inspected places like Vazhavara, Mavady and Murikkassery where earthflow was reported.“While the normal rainfall is 1,835 mm, Idukki received a rainfall 0f 3,555 mm from June 1 to August 22. The extremely heavy rainfall has triggered hydrogeological activities like landslide, debris flow and earthflow. The earth on the subsurface here has more clay content. The clay will absorb the water, but it has low permeability. It has low hydraulic conductivity, which means the water cannot move through pore spaces or fractures. This leads to landslides and earthflow,” said Ajayakumar.

At Mavady in Idukki, the ground floor of a two-storey house sunk into the earth, which geologists explain as a geological activity called subsidence. It is the sudden sinking of the earth’s surface due to the movement of subsurface earth material.

“The particles of clay are too fine and the ground water will erode it. The subsurface cavity will enlarge in due course of time and gets interconnected. This will lead to formation of conduits and groundwater will flow through it. This phenomenon, called soil piping, will lead to subsidence,” said Kerala University Geology Department assistant professor K S Sajin Kumar.

US experts to visit Idukki

A team of experts from the Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance Association sponsored by the US National Science Foundation will visit Idukki to study the earthflow and landslides in the district. The team led by Michigan Technological University associate professor Thomas Oommen will have University of Arkansas associate professor Richard Coffman in it. The American team will tour Idukki district from September 2 to 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
earthflow Kerala Rains Kerala floods Idukki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor