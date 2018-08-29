Home States Kerala

Government should disburse damages soon: Rahul

The Congress will extend all assistance to rebuild the houses. The party is raising funds and we can also help to rebuild the houses.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:13 AM

AICC president Rahul Gandhi visits the relief camp at St Francis Assisi School at Athani in Nedumbassery on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:“The state government is responsible for helping you rebuild your houses,” said Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who called on Congress workers to take up the job of cleaning the houses ravaged by the flood.

“We are the Opposition and it is our job to pressure the government so the compensation would be disbursed as soon as possible. Your houses would be rebuilt as soon as possible,” said Rahul. “We are not in power either in New Delhi or in Kerala, so we cannot do big things. Whatever we can do is to help as much as possible,” he said. The Congress will extend all assistance to rebuild the houses. The party is raising funds and we can also help to rebuild the houses. “The whole world witnessed how Kerala had overcome the disaster.

Every Keralite should be proud of how this state reacted to this tragedy. You stood together, all religions, all communities and all castes stood together and fought against the disaster,” he said, stating Kerala was an example for the rest of the states.

