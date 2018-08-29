Home States Kerala

‘Order judicial inquiry into this state-made calamity’

Nature’s unparalleled fury has devastated the state and its economy. The deluge has devoured over 350 lives with thousands forced to seek shelter in relief camps.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

By Ramesh Chennithala
Express News Service

Nature’s unparalleled fury has devastated the state and its economy. The deluge has devoured over 350 lives with thousands forced to seek shelter in relief camps. Thousands of hectares of crops, roads, power supply, buildings and vehicles have been hit. The flash floods have cut hundreds of roads into halves, pushed bridges to oblivion and water bodies to overflow. The only difference between the flood of 1924 and the one now is the latter is a ‘man-made calamity.’ Rather, a ‘state-made calamity.’

Also Read | State police a model for the whole country: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
 
 Violation of CWC norms

The operation and maintenance of dams in the country is governed by the Central Water Commission guidelines and water management protocols. The government and the KSEB  summarily opened 34 out of the 39 major dams simultaneously by flouting CWC guidelines and protocols.

Lack of foresightedness

The government ignored the IMD warning of excess rain from August. Despite multiple risk factors, the government and the electricity department did nothing to tackle the vulnerable  situation. Electricity Minister M M Mani had on July 27 said a trial run would be conducted when water level in Idukki dam touched 2,397 ft. The trial run was conducted only when the water level touched 2,400 ft.
 The Chief Minister had told reporters rain had abated after July 31 and was the reason for holding on to the decision to open the shutters. Data released by the IMD and the KSEB has proved the CM wrong. The data available in IMD, Thiruvananthapuram shows the amount of rainfall had been rising after July 31. When the shutters were opened on July 9 and 10, 7.5 lakh litres of water was released, submerging major towns downstream.

All dams opened in one go

Apart from Cheruthoni, all major dams including Idamalayar, Lower Periyar, Kallarkutty, Bhoothathankettu, Ponmudi, Mattupetty, Chenkulam were opened simultaneously. The unexpected water from Mullapariyar added to the agony. Six of the major dams in Chalakudy river system were opened in one go.Peringalkuthu had reached its capacity by June 10. But the government officers failed to heed repeated pleas for a controlled release of water. The dam was full from July 28 to August 8.
The government failed to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu Government the release of water from Upper Sholayar  despite the state heading the Joint Water Regulatory Board. The Water Resource Department and the chief engineer heading the regulatory board failed to regulate the water flow from Upper Sholayar. Finally, the Peringalkuthu dam overflowed.All the major nine dams across the Pampa river were opened simultaneously. Moozhiyar, Kochupampa, Seethathodu, Kakki, Maniyar, Perunthenaruvi and all the small dams in Seethathodu area were opened. Chengannur town and nearby areas were submerged as a result of this mishap. Water from Banasura Sagar dam was released without any warning.

KSEB warnings ignored

KSEB in its circular dated 1/8/2018 had communicated the precautions and procedures to be followed while releasing the shutters of Idukki, Idamalayar, Kakki, among others. Barring Idamalayar, none of the officials failed to comply with these guidelines in any other dams.  The government had been a complete failure during rescue operations. Even the ruling MLAs from Ranni, Chengannur, Aranmula had complained about the complete failure of the government machinery during rescue operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala Rains Ramesh Chennithala UDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor