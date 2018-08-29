Home States Kerala

Residents flee as mysterious cracks appear in walls

Mysterious cracks in walls are forcing dozens of residents of Vannappuram, Rajakumari, Kanchiyar and Senapathy panchayats in Idukki to flee their houses. 

Published: 29th August 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Debris flow, earthflow, landslips and landslides razed down the entire soil structure in Idukki district | express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Mysterious cracks in walls are forcing dozens of residents of Vannappuram, Rajakumari, Kanchiyar and Senapathy panchayats in Idukki to flee their houses. While three houses have collapsed, many others have been abandoned due to huge cracks in the walls. Locals claim that government agencies failed to give any scientifically satisfying answer for the cracks in the walls.

“It’s been nearly one month since the cracks started appearing in the walls. At first, small cracks appear, then the gap in the cracks started to widen. It happened so fast that we don’t get time to realise the threat. Many a time, the cracks widen with a thunderous sound and forces the occupants to vacate their house,” said Joy, a resident of Vazhavara.

While five houses in the area have completely collapsed, cracks have appeared in nearly 20 houses in the village. Many residents have fled overnight to save their lives. Baby Jose, 50, a local resident, had vacated his house last week after huge cracks appeared during wee hours.

“We didn’t get time to even move our household items. We just left the house in a hurry and to prevent the roof from collapsing, we used bamboos to support it. Now we live in a rented accommodation,” he said.
Baby is not alone. Dozen others have shifted to either rented accommodation or relatives’ houses. While Baby’s house is 20 to 25 years old, a newly constructed house met the same fate and the occupants had to vacate it. The house was constructed nearly a year back, but cracks started appearing in the house soon.

“The old Kuzhakkolichal village in Senapathy panchayat is located on a small hillock. It is an assumption the hillock is unstable. However, we haven’t got any scientifically satisfying answer from the government agencies,” said Mamachan, a local resident.

B Ajayakumar, senior geologist at the Mining and Geology Department in Idukki, said that cracks are the result of recent bouts of heavy rains in deforested hills with rich soil cover, which they scientifically call as Aseismic creep. “The phenomenon needs a detailed geo-technical study, for which we have requested the authorities,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crack on wall Kerala Floods Kerala rains Idukki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor