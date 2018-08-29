Small hydel projects’ future is in doubt

Tiki Rajwi By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The floods which devastated the state earlier this month have thrown a question mark over the future of small hydroelectric projects (SHEPs), all of which are located in landslide or flood-prone regions. Several were badly crippled by the invading flood waters.

The KSEB, which operates a large number of SHEPs (projects having an installed capacity of 25MW or lower), is having second thoughts about investing further in the model unless they cater to the summer power requirements of the state.

“Most of the SHEPs are productive only during monsoon months when the power requirement is low. During summer, when we need electricity, there is no water to generate power from the projects. We will inform the state government about it,” KSEB chairman and managing director N S Pillai said.

‘It may take months for some hydel projects to resume ops’

OF the numerous power projects of KSEB that sustained heavy damage in the floods, at least four are SHEPs, namely the 2 MW Madupatty, 4 MW Ranni-Perinad, 3.6 MW Vellathooval and 3.5 MW Adyanpara. These SHEPs were submerged in the floods and would take several months before they can be deemed operational, Pillai said.“‘All four SHEPs are either under water still, their power stations have silted up or are inaccessible as the approach roads have been destroyed,” he said.

At least two of the SHEPs promoted by state government-agency Energy Management Centre (EMC) under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) Scheme also sustained heavy damage in the calamity. They include the recently-opened 8 MW Pathankayam project which took just eight months to construct and the 4.5 MW Iruttikanam SHEP.“The fact remains SHEPs are located in vulnerable areas. We will discuss it at the government level,” EMC director K M Dhareshan Unnithan said.

The future of SHEPs will largely hinge on amended government policies regarding constructions at landslide and flood-prone regions in the backdrop of the recent floods. KSEB and EMC have been actively promoting small, micro and pico hydel projects after big hydropower projects like Athirapally became a strict no-no due to environmental concerns.

SHEPs aside, several small/medium hydel projects of the KSEB were also crippled by the mid-August floods. They include the 36.4 MW Poringalkuthu, 180 MW Lower Periyar and the 32 MW Panniyar projects. KSEB has begun assessing the damage and charting out an action plan to restore them. It would take at least three or four months before they are restart operation.