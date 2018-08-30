Home States Kerala

Kerala Floods: 55 lakh people affected by flood, government informs HC

The state government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court nearly 55 lakh people in 775 villages were affected by the floods. 

Published: 30th August 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The state government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court nearly 55 lakh people in 775 villages were affected by the floods. The death toll reached 445, while 15 persons were reported missing from May 29 to August 25, it said. The state filed the statement in response to a batch of petitions seeking a directive to declare the flood and other natural calamities in the state as national disaster.

The state said more than 10,000 km of PWD roads and thousands of km of village roads were badly damaged, in addition to the hundreds of bridges in flood-hit districts. “The government has taken all possible measures to meet the crisis. The warning regarding the possibility of heavy rainfall and consequent landslides and floods was issued and publicised by the State Disaster Management Authority via the media,” it said.

The government submitted its reservoirs were under surveillance since the onset of monsoon. “Twenty major irrigation structures and four barrages were kept under surveillance by the Irrigation Department. Around 59 dams of KSEB and one dam of KWA were also closely monitored. Specific shutter operating protocols and precedence were revisited and reaffirmed. All dams were opened following set protocols and precedence. Due to heavy downpour and increased outflow from dams, vulnerable areas downstream were severely affected,” it said.

The government said it led the rescue operations in a scientific manner. For flood-affected area mapping, the National Remote Sensing Centre was approached on July 18 for providing data from radar satellite images, it said.

“For rehabilitation, reconstruction and dealing with environmental issues, a comprehensive plan will be prepared. Around 2,646.7 metric tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was collected till August 25 and was being suitably disposed of. The squads cremated 13,858 animal carcasses and 3,26,160 avian carcasses,” the state said.

The state said restoration of electric supply was being done on a war footing. Of the 50 flood-hit electrical substations, 41 have been repaired and started functioning. Of the 16,158 transformers damaged, 13,477 have been recharged. The number of connections disrupted was around 25.6 lakh, of which 21.61 lakh have been restored.The state has accepted in principle a proposal to make available interest-free loans to repair damaged houses.

The Kerala Water Authority suffered losses to the tune of Rs 460.42 crore as on August 24, the government informed the High Court. Potable water supply through 122 water treatment plants and 365 non-water treatment plants of the KWA were affected by the floods. A fleet of engineers and technical support team was deployed for the immediate restoration of the damaged structures.  As on August 24, 92 per cent of production capacity was restored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala rain Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals