Kerala Floods: 55 lakh people affected by flood, government informs HC

KOCHI:The state government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court nearly 55 lakh people in 775 villages were affected by the floods. The death toll reached 445, while 15 persons were reported missing from May 29 to August 25, it said. The state filed the statement in response to a batch of petitions seeking a directive to declare the flood and other natural calamities in the state as national disaster.

The state said more than 10,000 km of PWD roads and thousands of km of village roads were badly damaged, in addition to the hundreds of bridges in flood-hit districts. “The government has taken all possible measures to meet the crisis. The warning regarding the possibility of heavy rainfall and consequent landslides and floods was issued and publicised by the State Disaster Management Authority via the media,” it said.

The government submitted its reservoirs were under surveillance since the onset of monsoon. “Twenty major irrigation structures and four barrages were kept under surveillance by the Irrigation Department. Around 59 dams of KSEB and one dam of KWA were also closely monitored. Specific shutter operating protocols and precedence were revisited and reaffirmed. All dams were opened following set protocols and precedence. Due to heavy downpour and increased outflow from dams, vulnerable areas downstream were severely affected,” it said.

The government said it led the rescue operations in a scientific manner. For flood-affected area mapping, the National Remote Sensing Centre was approached on July 18 for providing data from radar satellite images, it said.

“For rehabilitation, reconstruction and dealing with environmental issues, a comprehensive plan will be prepared. Around 2,646.7 metric tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was collected till August 25 and was being suitably disposed of. The squads cremated 13,858 animal carcasses and 3,26,160 avian carcasses,” the state said.

The state said restoration of electric supply was being done on a war footing. Of the 50 flood-hit electrical substations, 41 have been repaired and started functioning. Of the 16,158 transformers damaged, 13,477 have been recharged. The number of connections disrupted was around 25.6 lakh, of which 21.61 lakh have been restored.The state has accepted in principle a proposal to make available interest-free loans to repair damaged houses.

The Kerala Water Authority suffered losses to the tune of Rs 460.42 crore as on August 24, the government informed the High Court. Potable water supply through 122 water treatment plants and 365 non-water treatment plants of the KWA were affected by the floods. A fleet of engineers and technical support team was deployed for the immediate restoration of the damaged structures. As on August 24, 92 per cent of production capacity was restored.