Kerala needs more Central support: Rahul Gandhi

KOCHI:Terming the assistance offered by the Union government to flood-ravaged Kerala as inadequate, Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to extend more support.“More support from the Central government should be given. This is owed to the people of Kerala. I think it is their right. I am sad that the Centre has not given as much as aid as they should,” Rahul said here on Wednesday.

The immediate relief of Rs 10,000 announced by the state government should be disbursed at the earliest, he said.

“I visited a large number of camps yesterday. People are quite worried. Understandably saw they are not clear about their future. I spoke to the Chief Minister as well. It is important that the government gives a sense to the people that it is going to help rebuild their houses. The compensation promised should be delivered quickly,” said Rahul, who was on a two-day visit to the flood-hit state. Responding to a query whether the flood was a man-made disaster, he said, “I have come here as a support to the people of Kerala. I don’t want to politicise the situation. Kerala has suffered a tremendous tragedy. I don’t want to distract from this tragedy. I am here to serve the people of Kerala and anything I can do for the people, I will do.” Responding to the row over the `700 crore aid reportedly offered by the UAE, he said, “My personal take is if somebody is giving unconditional money to reduce the pain of the people of Kerala, I myself would take it.”

Alleging that some actions taken at the national level by the Centre were undemocratic, he said the Opposition was united in fighting against this.“There are two types of visions in India. One is the centralised and the other is the decentralised vision. One respects only one ideology based out of Nagpur and the other respects all different ideas, states, cultures and people of the country,” he added.