Home States Kerala

Let us do what’s best for Kerala, says High Court

Reena Abraham, the petitioner’s counsel, submitted the amount in CMDRF could be disbursed at the discretion of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers. 

Published: 30th August 2018 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reena Abraham, the petitioner’s counsel, submitted the amount in CMDRF could be disbursed at the discretion of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers. If the fund, donations, and people’s contributions are utilised for any other purpose, it will amount to misappropriation. Last year, the Cabinet had sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from the CMDRF to the family of an NCP leader.
The petitioner also pointed out the misappropriation of the tsunami fund and cited the inquiry commission’s report which said, “While tsunami-affected districts of Alappuzha and Kollam figure high in expenditure, some unaffected districts like Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad also show high expenses.”

Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad submitted the amount received in CMDRF towards flood relief won’t be diverted. To this, the court said there may apprehensions in people’s minds regarding the fund’s utilisation. “The amount and the material collected after August 15 for relief should be used for that purpose only. There should be a mechanism to ensure the amount is spent properly. For this, the entire process should be made transparent. This will ensure the fund reaches the right beneficiaries. Donors will then feel confident about contributing to the funds in future, too,” it said.

Prasad said the allegation that Ockhi fund was diverted was baseless. Not a single penny given to CMDRF will be diverted.Though Reena Abraham cited the Gujarat High Court judgment pertaining to the utilisation of flood relief fund, the court observed there was no need to link the Gujarat case with the present issue.

“Let us do what is best for Kerala,” observed the court, which also relied upon the assurance given by Prasad and said the circumstances in Kerala were peculiar than other states.

Court’s poser on monitoring relief collection
The High Court has enquired whether there is any mechanism to monitor the collection of flood relief fund and materials by NGOs and other private parties, including media houses. The government replied that it couldn’t prevent NGOs and others from collecting money. The state will ensure the money collected towards flood relief is duly transferred to the said fund.

Loans by global players would be ideal for state
T’Puram: Economist B A Prakash said loans extended by global players were ideal as they were long-term assistance with minimum interest. He opined the Salary Challenge or donations alone cannot help tide over the crisis. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said there was no contra-diction in his party’s stand. “We weren’t against foreign assis-tance per se. What we oppose are loan conditions against the state’s interests and intervention of other agencies,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Relief funds Kerala floods CMDRF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals