Lost CBSE certificates in floods? Get your documents digitally

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Are you a student of a CBSE-affiliated school in the state and worried about loss or damage to your educational certificates in the recent floods? As a special gesture, CBSE has decided to provide digital mark sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates to students in the state.

Owing to the flood havoc, CBSE has also relaxed the affiliation process for schools by extending the last date for submitting school information online till September 30. Over 1,300 schools in the state are affiliated to CBSE, and board exam documents are crucial for admission to higher studies and employment. CBSE had recently developed its digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which has been integrated with DigiLocker.

The digital academic documents being provided through Parinam Manjusha/ DigiLocker are signed using digital signature of Controller of Examinations of CBSE, which make them legally valid digital document as per the IT Act. These documents also have PKI-based QR codes, and such documents can be verified for the authenticity using the DigiLocker mobile app.

Students who need the digital documents can visit https://digitallocker.gov.in and download their academic documents using the login ID/password provided at the time of declaration of results on their registered mobile numbers. CBSE will re-send login ID and password of Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker pertaining to students of the year 2016-2018 on the mobile numbers provided with Class 10 or 12 data.

Reach them here

■In case of anomalies in digital documents, contact CBSE Regional Office: 0471 - 2534406

■In case of any difficulty in accessing digi locker account, e-mail support@digitallocker.gov.in

‘No internal exams in CBSE schools till September 10’

Kozhikode: In the wake of the flood havoc, the CBSE has directed affiliated schools in the state not to conduct any internal examination for any class till September 10. The regional office of the national board has also decided to provide sufficient gap between consecutive examinations so that they get adequate time to prepare for the internal examinations. “The students affected by the flood should also be given all possible support to continue their studies, including condonation of attendance for the 2018-19 session,” CBSE regional officer Tarun Kumar said in the order. The CBSE took the decision following reports that some schools were conducting internal examination though many students in flood-hit areas were lodged in relief camps, far away from their houses.