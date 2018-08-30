National Housing Bank to provide concessional refinance for house construction, repair in Kerala

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Housing Bank (NHB) will provide Rs 200 crore of refinance at concessional rate for construction and repair of houses damaged due to the devastating floods in Kerala, a top official said today.

The tax department too has extended the last date to file income tax return by 15 days to September 15 for all assessees in Kerala.

In a series of tweets, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said Rs 200 crore will be provided from the refinance scheme of NHB under Affordable Housing Fund to facilitate housing loan at a concessional interest rate.

Giving details, Kumar further said there would be provision for need-based moratorium up to one year and rescheduling instalments accordingly.

As part of the relief measures, need-based top-up loans for houses repair would be provided.

In another tweet, he said that to stabilise the worst-hit agriculture and MSME sectors, measures including moratorium, fresh loans, no penal interest on current dues are being taken.

Also, banking services have been restored "through temporary bank branches" and mobile ATMs have been deployed, he said, adding that there is sufficient availability of lower denomination notes for urgent needs.

Kumar also informed that charges have been waived for issuance of duplicate passbook, cheque book and fresh debit cards.

There will also be no financial charges on ATM transcations. The rains and floods have led to loss of lives and property.

Besides, Centre and state governments, host of corporates as well as general public are contributing towards flood relief operations.