‘Paradigm shift in policy absolutely needed for LDF’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The CPM’s state unit, which once fiercely opposed foreign aid, is now at the mercy of international financial agencies. The party took to violent protests in 2003 when the then UDF Government led by A K Antony had gone for an ADB loan. Streets in the capital witnessed bloody protests for months on end.

Economist B A Prakash said a paradigm shift was absolutely necessary for the LDF to conduct massive infrastructure reconstruction.“The flooding occurred a few days after the state availed a `6,000-cr loan to meet the Onam expenditure. Though the exact quantum of damage is yet to be ascertained, it’s almost sure it would go above `50,000 crore,” he said.