Relief fund should only be for victims: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Lauding the state government’s flood relief activities, the High Court the other day directed it to ensure that people’s contribution to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) reaches flood victims and the materials collected for them are used for their relief and rehabilitation only.The court orally observed doing so should help in ensuring more transparency which will encourage people to donate more.

The state government assured the court not a single penny from flood relief accounts will be diverted.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar also asked whether a maintaining a separate account for floods would be better than a common CMDRF account. The observation came on the petition filed by advocate A A Shibi seeking a directive to create and maintain a separate account solely for flood relief. The petitioner also sought a directive to transfer all amounts credited to CMDRF from August 15 to the separate account.

55 lakh people were affected

The state government has submitted before the High Court nearly 55 lakh people in 775 villages were affected by the floods. The death toll reached 445 while 15 persons were reported missing from May 29 to August 25, it said.