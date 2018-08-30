Home States Kerala

Soumya’s death: Jail officers likely to face the music

The collection of evidence from the staff and officials was taken in the light of the allegations the death occurred due to lack of vigilance on the part of jail officials.

Published: 30th August 2018

By Express News Service

KANNUR: There were serious lapses on the part of jail officials and staff regarding the death of Soumya found hanging from a tree on the sub jail campus for women prisoners, as per the probe of North Zone Jail DIG S Santhosh on Wednesday.

The collection of evidence from the staff and officials was taken in the light of the allegations the death occurred due to lack of vigilance on the part of jail officials. He took the statements from 19 prisoners and 20 women staff of the jail. The detailed report will be handed over to Jail DGP R Sreelekha very soon, said Santhosh.

Any action should be taken by the DGP, he said. The State Human Rights Commission had also demanded a detailed probe regarding her death. Regional Welfare Officer K V Mukesh had submitted his report to the Jail DIG earlier in which it was  stated sufficient security was not given to Soumya, a remand prisoner charged with a murder case.

